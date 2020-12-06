Montgomery Public Schools to Return to All-Virtual Learning Monday

by

As Alabama News Network has reported, Montgomery Public Schools will revert to an all-virtual learning environment starting Monday.

Teachers and administrators will continue to report to their classrooms and offices as usual.

If parents do not have technology devices for their children, they are asked to tell their child’s teacher. Learning packets or activity-based assignments will be given to those students without devices.

MPS will observe its holiday break starting Dec. 21.

After the holiday break, virtual classes will resume on Jan. 4, 2021. Students who have submitted their commitment forms for face-to-face learning will be able to start in-class instruction on Jan. 11.

Commitment forms for face-to-face instruction will be available soon on the district website.

