New Documentary Honors 65th Anniversary of Montgomery Bus Boycott

2020 marks the 65th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, one of the most important events of the modern civil rights movement in Alabama and the nation.

A new documentary premiered at Paterson Field in downtown Montgomery Saturday, called “382: Organizing for the Future,” which explores the link between activists past and present.

The documentary included remarks from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Mayor Steven L. Reed and partners from the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and Montgomery Improvement Association (MIA) hosted the drive-in movie style event for the premiere.

The documentary by KHARI Creative and WK Media explores the history of the Montgomery Bus Boycott while also examining its parallels to the current movement for social justice and equity. It highlights the new generation of activists and leaders in central Alabama.

On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus. Her arrest led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which ran from December 5, 1955 to December 20, 1956.

For more information on this and other commemorative events, please visit www.mgmbusboycott.com.