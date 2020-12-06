Rain Ends Overnight; Sunshine But Cool And Breezy Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy day across central and south Alabama. The weather became dreary by the afternoon, with an area of widespread showers moving west to east across our area. Rain continues through this evening, while temperatures hover in the low 50s. Most of the rain should end by midnight as it exits our area to the east. Expect a gradually clearing sky overnight, with lows settling near 40° early Monday morning.

Some clouds may still be around Monday morning, especially in east Alabama. However, sunshine looks rather abundant by the afternoon. Despite that, Monday looks cool and rather breezy. High temperatures only reach the 50s, with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph throughout the day. Monday night lows fall to near freezing under a clear sky as the winds subside. Sunshine looks abundant Tuesday, though highs only manage to rebound into the 50s. Tuesday night lows fall back into the low to mid 30s.

A warming trend begins Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine remains abundant through Thursday, while afternoon highs approach the upper 60s. Rain looks probable sometime next weekend. Models seem to be keying in on Saturday featuring the best chance for rain. A cold front pushes through our area Sunday or early next week, bringing an end to the rain. That also means cooler temperatures, with highs potentially back down into the 50s by early next week.