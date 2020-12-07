Alabama Sets New Record for Coronavirus Hospitalizations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama has set a new record of more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals.

State numbers show that 2,079 patients were in the hospital Monday.

Dr. Don Williamson is the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association. He says at least three hospitals have begun to postpone non-emergency procedures amid staff shortages.

Williamson says he is concerned the situation will worsen headed into the holidays.

The state health department has reported more than 272,000 confirmed and probable virus cases and more than 3,800 confirmed and probable virus deaths in Alabama.

