“Alabama Snake” To tell story of snake-handling preacher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A movie premiering on HBO Max will tell the story of an Alabama preacher who is in prison after being convicted of trying to kill his wife with a snake.

“Alabama Snake” will begin showing Wednesday on the service. It’s about Glenn Summerford, who remains imprisoned after being convicted of trying to murder his wife nearly three decades ago. Summerford pastored a snake-handling in Scottsboro.

His wife was bitten twice by a snake in 1991 after her husband forced her to stick her hand inside a cage of snakes. Summerford had accused of her having an affair with another preacher.