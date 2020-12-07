Delivery Driver Arrest After Complaints of Packages Not Being Delivered

by

Greenville police have arrested a delivery driver for stealing packages. Police chief Justin Lovvorn tells us officers received multiple complaints from customers who say they never received their packages despite the delivery company showing that packages were being delivered.

During an investigation, officers were able to track down the delivery driver and question her about the missing packages.

Officers searched her personal vehicle and home and found more than 20 packages.

The suspect 28-year-old Amber Baggett was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.