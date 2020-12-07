Double-Murder Suspect in Killings of Mother, Son Captured

by

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama authorities said a suspect wanted in the double-slaying of an Alabama woman and her 18-year-old son is in custody after four days on the run.

Twenty-four-year-old Ashley Paul Kenney was taken into custody Friday.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers Director Tony Garrett said a citizen provided information that led to Kenney’s arrest. Alexander City police late Monday found the two victims, 40-year-old Stephanie Motes and her son, Cody Motes, dead from gunshot wounds. Garrett says Kenney lived with the Moteses.