Land Deal to Open Public Access to Mobile Waterfront

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s port city has long lacked public access to much of its waterfront because of shipping wharves and industry along the Mobile River and Mobile Bay.

A new deal could open up more space for residents and tourists to get near the water. Mobile officials and Gov. Kay Ivey last week announced a partnership between the city and the state to purchase bayfront property near downtown owned by the University of South Alabama Foundation. The area will be managed by Mobile’s parks and recreation department, but plans for the land haven’t yet been finalized.

