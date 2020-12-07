Montgomery County Mugshots 11/29/20-12/02/20
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Montgomery County Mugshots 11.29-12.2
WILLIAMS, ASHLEY – Capital Murder of a Person in a Dwelling from Outside the Dwelling
PAYNE, ANTONIO – Robbery 1st
PARKS, DEMOND – Capital Murder
MOORE, JALEAR – Probation Revocation
MILLWOOD, CONSTANCE – Theft of Property 1st
LUSTER, ALICIA – Theft of Property 1st
LUNSFORD, RODNEY – Break Enter Vehicle
KELLEY, KIMBERLY – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
HOLDER, NICHOLAS -Theft of Property 1st-Auto Burglary-Flee or Attempting to Elude
FRAZIER, LAVONTE – Capital Murder of a Person in a Dwelling from Outside the Dwelling
COLEMAN, EDWARD – Robbery 3rd
AUSBORN JR, DON – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
ALLEN, MARCUS – By the Order of Court
ACKER, STEPHANIE – Possession of Controlled Substances
