Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham Named YMCA Man of the Year

by Glenn Halbrooks

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has been named the 2020 YMCA Man of the Year.

Cunningham has served as a dedicated YMCA member for many years. He is currently active on the Kershaw YMCA Board of Directors. He is passionate about service to the youth of Montgomery through his YMCA work.

He provides free ACT prep programs to the YMCA Achievers club. Additionally, he hosts the Sheriff’s Camp at YMCA Camp Chandler as well as many community events for Montgomery County’s youth.

For 69 years, teens of the Montgomery Student YMCAs have shown their appreciation to the men and women dedicated to serving youth in the community by planning and executing the YMCA’s Man of the Year annual program held the first Monday of December. At the banquet, students pay tribute to the nominees, one of whom is selected as Man of the Year.

This year the award presentation press conference was held at the Britton YMCA.

This year’s program was co-chaired by Jeffery Ford of Saint James and Gracie Barranco of Montgomery Catholic and featured guest speaker Justin Castanza, YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s 2019 Man of the Year.