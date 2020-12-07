Montgomery Rotary Club Presents “Service Above Self” Award to Alabama High School Athlete

by Glenn Halbrooks

The Montgomery Rotary Club has presented its annual Bubba Trotman “Service Above Self” Award to an outstanding Alabama high school athlete for outstanding performance on the football field and beyond.

This year’s winner is Sean Zerkle, who is a student at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy in Decatur.

When he’s not on the football field, Zerkle works with food banks and helped build a practice field for his school. He also helps seniors, serves food at a rescue mission and even teaches exercises to Parkinson’s Disease patients.

Since 2015, The Montgomery Rotary Club has selected a member of the Alabama football All-Star Team who’ll be playing in the annual Alabama vs Mississippi All-Star Football Game to receive the award.

The award is named in memory of well-known Montgomery businessman and cattleman Bubba Trotman.