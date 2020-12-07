Quiet Week of Weather with Moderating Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

The clouds and rain from Sunday and last night are out of here, and we will see decent weather for our Monday. Expect sunshine in full supply, cool temperatures in the 50s, and breezy conditions as well, with northwesterly winds of 10-20 mph. Tonight, will be clear and cold, with frosty conditions expected as lows fall to near 30°.

REST OF THE WEE: A very quiet and calm weather pattern persist all week and the days will feature ample sunshine. Expect mid 50s again tomorrow but the rest of the week will feature moderating temperatures with low 60s Wednesday, and mid to upper 60s by the end of the week. Lows will moderate as well, going from the 30s to the 40s by the end of the week. By late Friday, clouds will be on the increase ahead of next rainmaker, which arrives Saturday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: A cold front will move through Alabama Saturday and into the early parts of Sunday. It doesn’t look to be a big rain-maker at this point as chances will be around the 50/50 range mainly during the day Saturday afternoon, with all the rain over with by the overnight hours. Cooler air will move back in on Sunday behind the front. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 60s, then dropping into the 50s for Sunday.

Stay safe and please wear a mask!!!

Ryan