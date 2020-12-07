Salvation Army of Montgomery Still Searching for Bell Ringers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Salvation Army of Montgomery still has a big need for volunteers to ring the bells for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Lt. Tonya Farrington told Alabama News Network that they have 47 locations they would like to cover, but they’ve only been able to fill about 12 positions consistently. There’s only been one day that they’ve had people working at 20 locations.

She says because of the pandemic, there has been a steep decline in the number of volunteers. In a typical year, many volunteers come from church groups.

As a result, the 12 locations that have been consistently covered are with people who are paid. That takes money away from being used for other purposes.

Call (334) 366-6010 if you would like to volunteer to ring the bell at a Salvation Army kettle in the Montgomery area.