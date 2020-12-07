Sunny And Cool Tuesday, But A Gradual Warming Trend This Week

by Ben Lang

Some clouds filled the sky this morning, but sunshine was abundant during the afternoon. Despite that, temperatures only warmed into the low 50s, and the wind made it feel even colder. While winds were out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day, they fortunately subside this evening. That, in addition to a clear sky, sets the stage for another cold night across our area. Temperatures fall into the 30s prior to midnight, with most locations in the mid 30s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temperatures remain cool through Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Sunshine looks abundant, however, and it won’t be as windy. Tuesday night lows fall back into the low and mid 30s. A warming trend begins Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night wont be as cold, with lows near 40°. Thursday features abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. A few spots could clip 70°.

Friday features plenty of sun, but clouds may increase late in the day in advance of our next storm system. There’s a small chance for showers late in the day, but looks like most of the rain from the associated cold front arrives Saturday. The clouds and rain stunt our warming trend, with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday night looks milder due to clouds and rain, with lows near 50°. Some rain could linger into Sunday as the system departs.

Early indications are for cooler and drier weather again early next week. Expect highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s, and a mostly sunny sky Monday and Tuesday.