16-Year-Old Charged with 60th Murder of 2020 for City of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in an early-morning shooting that left one man dead. Corey Floyd, 16, of Montgomery is charged with Murder in the death of 18-year-old Byron Hicks, also of Montgomery.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 am on Tuesday, December 8, in the 4300 block of Woodley Square. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, however Floyd was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by US Marshals Task Force.

This is the 60th murder of 2020 for the City of Montgomery.