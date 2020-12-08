A Warming Trend Ahead

by Shane Butler



High pressure is in play across the deep south the remainder of this week. This means clear nights along with sunny days. Temps start out cold, especially Wednesday morning but the rest of the week won’t be as cold in the mornings. Afternoons will be warming nicely and we should be nudging 70 degrees by Friday. Bottom line, we have a nice little warming trend the rest of this week. A disturbance makes its way into the state over the upcoming weekend. Cloudy skies with showers is the setup for Saturday and part of Sunday. It’s and all rain event as temps continue mild through the weekend. High pressure builds back over us early next week. This will give us Monday/Tuesday with sunny and cool conditions. Another rain maker works towards us midweek.