Alabama State University Releases Spring 2021 Reopening Guidelines for Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University officials have released plans for the reopening of the campus. Titled “ASU Reopening Guide for Faculty, Staff, Students and Visitors,” the document is a comprehensive guide detailing the “new normal” under which the campus will operate in the Spring of 2021.

“As we approach the upcoming Spring Semester, we want to put forth the guidelines under which we will operate beginning in January of 2021,” said ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “We have retained those elements of the Fall guide that will carry forth to the new year; however, you will find that the Spring guide also has a number of new elements focused on added campus health and safety measures.”

Ross said the ASU Reopening Guide represents weeks of collaboration between the University’s leadership and campus department heads, as well as consultations with federal, state and local health officials, and the incorporation of established federal and state protocols.

“In the months since COVID-19 disrupted our normal operations at Alabama State University, we have become quite adept at making what we call ‘The Pivot.’ We have had to be innovative in our approach to expanding our online course offerings and in our efforts to ensure the safety of those who live, learn, teach and work on this campus. I am extremely proud of our accomplishments in both areas. It has taken a tremendous amount of coordination and collaboration at every level of University leadership to reach our goals,” President Ross said.

The President stressed that the University’s staff is working diligently to ensure that the campus is ready academically and physically to receive ASU students after the holiday break.

“We are looking forward to being able to welcome our students back ‘home’ safely to ASU in January,” said Ross.

As with the Fall Reopening Guide, this new document articulates the responsibility of each person on campus to help maintain a healthy environment and prevent the spread of COVID-19. It also contains critical information relative to each division’s operations.

“We have learned during the fall semester that the success of our health and safety plan is dependent upon the behavior of all of those who are connected to this campus,” Ross stated. “We must wear our masks, wash our hands frequently and practice social distancing. Of utmost importance, we must also avoid large gatherings and temper our own behavior even when we are away from campus.”

He said that this guide will be updated as needed. The complete ASU Reopening Guide can be viewed by visiting www.alasu.edu/reopening2021.