Drug Investigation Leads to Opelika Man Being Charged with Sexual Torture of 17-Year-Old Girl

by Alabama News Network Staff

On December 1, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45, of Opelika on multiple drug charges after conducting a search warrant at his residence located in the 8000 block of Lee Rd. 390 in the Beulah area of Lee County. During the search, Investigators discovered evidence relating to the Sexual Assault of a 17-year old female.

On Dec. 7, Lee County authorities arrested and charged Willis with 1 count of Rape 1st Degree, 2 counts of Sodomy 1st Degree, 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and 1 count of Sexual Torture. He is in the Lee County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).