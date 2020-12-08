Former Alabama Judge Sentenced to Four Years for Felony Theft

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former Alabama judge who had pleaded guilty to felony ethics charges has been sentenced to four years in prison. A judge on Tuesday sentenced ex-Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson.

Patterson was ordered to pay nearly $73,000 in restitution, and deputies took him into custody.

The 38-year-old Patterson pleaded guilty in October after being indicted last year on charges of financial exploitation, theft and using his position for personal gain. He was was accused of taking more than $47,000 from a juvenile court fund as judge. He also was accused of stealing from the conservatorship account of a disabled person while working as a private attorney.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)