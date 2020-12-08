Huntsville School System Reopens After Cyberattack

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Students have returned to class in one of Alabama’s largest school systems after a cyberattack that shut down the system last week.

Huntsville city school students still don’t have access to computers, because of that, teachers are returning to old-fashioned paper-and-pencil lessons.

Classes resumed in Huntsville on Monday, a week after the attack first forced a shutdown. The system says workers spent the weekend helping teachers make copies and delivering them to schools. Students who aren’t in traditional classes because of the pandemic also are getting paper copies rather than virtual lessons. Teachers and students still aren’t allowed to turn on electronic devices.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)