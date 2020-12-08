LCSO: Tuskegee Woman Charged with Stabbing, Auburn Man Charged with 3 Counts of Attempted Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

On November 26, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lee Rd. 812 in Opelika in reference to a call regarding multiple vehicles being shot into. Upon arrival, it was determined that a female victim had been stabbed in the back as well. She was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for a non life threatening injury. It was also discovered that a male suspect opened fire with an assault rifle, striking the residence along with multiple vehicles.

Lee County Investigators arrived on the scene and were able to determine that the male suspect was shooting at 3 male victims who fled during the gunfire.

Nyesha Renee Brownlee, 20, of Tuskegee was arrested and charged with 1 count of Assault 2nd Degree for the stabbing. She was transported to the Lee County Jail and has since made bond on $25,000.

On Dec. 8, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators along with members of the United States Marshal Service arrested Dequavius Travon Collins, 25, of Auburn for the shooting. He was charged with 3 counts of Attempted Murder, 1 count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and 2 counts of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $285,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s.