Montgomery police are investing a shooting in the 4300 block of Woodley Square. At the scene police found a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Byron Hicks, 18, of Montgomery.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 AM on Tuesday, December 8.

The victim has not been identified and no arrests have been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

This will be Montgomery 60th murder of 2020.