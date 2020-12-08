Pay It Forward: Anthony Williams of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew



Pastor Anthony Williams started Helping Hand Food Ministry five years ago. This year, as you can imagine, the need is greater than ever before.

Williams is a man on a mission.

“There is a need in Macon County– it’s a food desert area. We found out a lot of kids were going hungry on the weekends. We moved to the adults as well. It was a burden and a desire to do, so hopefully we are making a difference,” said Williams.

He and his volunteers deliver food to over 250 households every week with fresh produce, meats and canned food.

“There were a lot of food distribution ministries going on. But Pastor Williams was different in that it went out into the rural areas because we also have an issue with transportation,” said volunteer Doretha Heard.

So Pastor Williams rents vehicles and picks up food from all over Alabama, Georgia and Florida to take it to those rural areas of Macon County. He makes several distributions a week and uses much of his own money.

And for that… we want to say thank you.