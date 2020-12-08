Pike Road Elementary Employee Named Secretary of the Year

Pike Road Elementary School Secretary Summer Rice/Source: Pike Road Schools

An employee with Pike Road Schools has a new distinction to add to her name.

Summer Rice, secretary at Pike Road Elementary School, was recently named the District Five Secretary of the Year. The Council of Leaders in Alabama Schools gives out the award each year.

Jeff Hatfield, principal at Pike Road Elementary, nominated Rice for the award.

“Mrs. Rice is integral to the success of PRES and our school district.  She epitomizes selflessness and strives to ensure every day at PRES is a positive, successful experience”, Principal Jeff Hatfield said.

Out of the 15 counties in District 5, Rice was selected from over 100 nominations.

