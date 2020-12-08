Pike Road Schools Hiring Additional Teachers and Staff for Second Semester of School Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pike Road Schools board recently approved the hire of additional teachers and staff. They will be hiring teachers for the second semester of the school year due to increased student enrollment and teachers’ expanded role due to COVID. The school board says they are planning for the continued growth for the next school year.

PRS says they are committed to ‘supporting teachers and staff through competitive wages, excellent benefits package, and year-round professional development’.

PRS is currently seeking the following positions:

• Part-time intervention teachers to provide Tier III intervention to students in grades 4-6

• Secondary Math teacher

• Secondary Science Teacher

• Secondary Social Sciences Teacher

• Secondary English Language Arts Teacher

• Elementary Special Education Teacher

• Elementary Drama Teacher

• Bus Mechanic

• Bus Driver

• Substitute Bus Driver

• Child Nutrition Worker

Interested candidates can visit, https://www.pikeroadschools.org/jobapplicationprocess to apply.