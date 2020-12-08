Sunny, Cool Tuesday; Warmer Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

We are seeing widespread freezing temperatures this morning across the area, so expect icy and frosty conditions. But we will see tons of sunshine today, and that will allow temperatures to return to the low and mid 50s this afternoon, we are still below average for this time of year. After today, the warming trend begins for the rest of the week.

REST OF THE WEEK: The overall weather pattern remains quiet, calm, and dry with a warming trend. The days will feature tons of sunshine, with highs tomorrow returning to the low and mid 60s, followed by upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday and Friday. Also, to end the week, we should begin to see more clouds as moisture levels rise ahead of our next storm system arriving this weekend.

RAIN RETURNS: A cold front will bring a band of showers and thunderstorms into Alabama Saturday, but for now this does not look like a severe weather threat due to limited amounts of instability, and the main dynamics remaining well to the north of Alabama. Saturday itself looks mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s, and rain amounts around 1/2 inch are likely. The front was suppose to exit the state by Saturday night, which would have allowed Sunday to be mostly sunny and cooler with a high in the low to mid 50s. However, some of the models suggest the front gets hung up across the state, which could mean lingering showers in the forecast Sunday and Monday, and we will at least add this into the forecast for now.

NEXT WEEK: After Monday, Tuesday will be quiet with mostly sunny, with afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s. Rain looks to return by midweek, but the forecast confidence remains low this far out.

Mask up Alabama!!!

Ryan