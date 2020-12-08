Trenholm State Community College Creates New Scholarships for New and Returning Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

To help ease the financial burdens many students and families may be facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trenholm State Community College (TSCC) is offering Community Opportunity Scholarships for the Spring 2021 semester. The financial awards will cover tuition for both academic and career technical courses.

Interim President Anita Archie recognizes the disruption that students and their families have experienced during this

health crisis and wants to provide financial assistance to help them focus on pursuing their degree and professional certifications.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must either be a first-time student, a readmitted student within 12 hours of graduating or enrolled during the Spring 2020 semester, but not the summer or fall semesters. Students with limited pell grant or financial resources with 12-15 credit hours remaining to graduate are also eligible.

Registration for Spring 2021 is in progress. TSCC will accept scholarship applications through January 4, 2021. For more information, visit www.trenholmstate.edu.