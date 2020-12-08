Twin Brothers Arrested in Jefferson County Killing

by Alabama News Network Staff

CENTER POINT, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say twin brothers are charged in a weekend killing near Birmingham. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Zamir Princeton Jones and Zaden Prince Jones were arrested in the Sunday night shooting death of 19-year-old Christian Dewayne Smith of Midfield.

News outlets report the victim’s body was found lying in a street in Center Point with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the shooting followed a dispute over an earlier incident.

