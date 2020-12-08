WANTED: Police Searching for Suspect in Armed Robbery at Montgomery Sex Store

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a male wanted for Armed Robbery.

On Tuesday, October 20, around 3:55 am, Montgomery Police responded to a call of a robbery at the X-Mart Adult Supercenter located in the 3500 block of Birmingham Highway. Upon arrival, police spoke with two employees who described the suspect as a black male wearing a red mask with white lettering, black hat, skinny, and a camo jacket.

The employee stated the suspect entered and began shopping. One of the employees entered the store from break and observed a cell phone propping the front door open. Several minutes later, the suspect walked out the front door with merchandise without paying for it. One of the employees followed the suspect into the parking lot to get the tag number of the vehicle he was

driving. As the employee approached the vehicle, the suspect threatened to shoot her with a firearm. The employee backed away without being harmed.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?#WANTED: Montgomery PD is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 20, at the X-Mart Adult Supercenter located in the 3500 block of Birmingham Highway. Call #Crimestoppers at 215-STOP if you have any info. on this armed robbery. pic.twitter.com/om9LsECQG3 — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) December 8, 2020

Employees were able to determine (1) explicit dolz spread eagle valued at $300 and (3) adult pumps were stolen from the business.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver/grey sedan towards Maxwell Air Force Base.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).