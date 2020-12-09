70 Degree Warmth!

by Shane Butler



A quiet weather pattern remains over us through Friday. Temps will continue to trend upward each day. Mornings won’t be near as cold and afternoons will hover around 70 degrees. Changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. A couple of disturbances move through the region. Showers are likely to work through here Saturday. It’s looking like additional showers/rain move through with another system Sunday. It would be a cool rain with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday afternoon. The rainy conditions push through as colder air spills in behind it Monday. The skies clear and colder air settles in through midweek. Daytime highs go back into the 50s and overnights lows hover in the low to mid 30s. The next rain maker is scheduled to move in later that week.