Gov. Ivey to Provide Update to State Mask Ordinance Today at 11 A.M.

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. to address the ongoing statewide mask order. The news conference will be carried live on Alabama News Network on TV, our website and mobile app.

Joining Gov. Ivey will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The statewide mask order has been in effect since July and has been extended several times. It is scheduled to expire Friday. However, coronavirus case numbers in Alabama have been rising in the past few weeks.

