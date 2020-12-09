Governor Ivey Extends Statewide Mask Order Until January 22

by Alabama News Network Staff

The statewide mask order that was set to expire this Friday has been extended.

Governor Kay Ivey announced the extension this morning in a press conference.

The Extended Safer at Home order now goes until January 22nd, 2021, at 5:00PM.

The rest of the current order remains the same.

Governor Ivey also extended the public health emergency until March 8, 2021.

As of December 9, 2020, Alabama has had a total of 280,187 cases with nearly 4,000 deaths due to COVID-19.