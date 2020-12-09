Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against State Over Prisons

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Corrections in federal court today.

The complaint alleges that the conditions at Alabama’s prisons for men violate the Constitution because the state has failed to provide adequate protection from prisoner-on-prison violence and sexual abuse, fails to provide safe and sanitary conditions, and subjects prisoners to excessive force at the hands of prison staff.

“The United States Constitution requires Alabama to make sure that its prisons are safe and humane,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice conducted a thorough investigation of Alabama’s prisons for men and determined that Alabama violated and is continuing to violate the Constitution because its prisons are riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence.”

The Justice Department said the lawsuit is the result of a multi-year investigation into allegations of constitutional violations within the state’s prisons for men conducted by the department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts of Alabama.

The department said as required by the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA), the state was provided with written notice of the supporting facts for the alleged conditions, and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them in Notice Reports issued on April 2, 2019 and July 23, 2020.

According to the Justice Department, the department has engaged in negotiations for over 20 months with the state without achieving a settlement that would correct the deficiencies identified by the department’s investigation.

The suit seeks injunctive relief to address deficient conditions identified in the investigation. The suit does not seek monetary damages.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement regarding today’s suit:

“This is disappointing news, as the state has actively been negotiating in good faith with the Department of Justice following the release of its findings letters. Out of respect for the legal process, we unfortunately cannot provide additional comment at this time. We will, however, push forward with our plan to re-imagine and rebuild Alabama’s correctional system from the ground up through the construction of three new regional men’s prisons. The comprehensive efforts underway will go a long way in addressing the long-standing challenges faced by the Alabama Department of Corrections.”

To read the complaint in its entirety, click here.