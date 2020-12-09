Montgomery Biscuits receive invitation to remain Rays affiliate

by Adam Solomon

The Tampa Bay Rays sent an invitation to the Montgomery Biscuits to remain the Class AA affiliate for the franchise. The Biscuits along with several other minor league programs released the news via social media accounts on Wednesday. Major League Baseball informed the MiLB back in June that it would not provide players for the 2020 season, thus ending the Biscuits year before it got started.

From June 30th:

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB president Pat O’Conner said in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

It’s the first time the Minor League season has been canceled since the Minor Leagues were founded in 1901.