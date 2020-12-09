Montgomery Cancels Christmas Parade Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery officially announced that its annual Christmas parade has been canceled.

City officials say that the Montgomery Capital City Christmas & Camellia Bowl Parade is canceled due to rising COVID-19 infection rates and widespread case activity in Montgomery and throughout the state.

The City of Montgomery is encouraging residents to limit the spread of COVID-19 by utilizing alternative ways to celebrate the season that adhere to state and local health orders, including driving by the City’s Christmas Tree across from Montgomery City Hall or driving down Dexter Avenue to see the Capitol’s Christmas Tree.

For more information on Montgomery’s COVID-19 response, you can visit the city’s website here.