MPD: Juvenile Injured in Shooting on Castlebrook Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that injured a juvenile.

Police say around 10:00AM, MPD responded to a local hospital after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

Once they arrived, police made contact with a juvenile victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It was later determined by officers that the shooting happened in the 400 block of Castlebrook Drive.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.