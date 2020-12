by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify the suspect who broke into a convenience store.

The burglary happened at Richard’s Cougar Oil — on the 2600 block of Highway 41 near Sardis.

The store’s surveillance system caught the break-in on video.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the suspect — call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 875-2530 — or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.