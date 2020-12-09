Warming Trend Begins Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Another cold and frosty start to the day, but we will see noticeably warmer temperatures this afternoon. We stay cloud-free for the most part through the end of the week and temperatures start warming each afternoon. Highs return to the low and mid 60s today, with upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday. Late Friday, clouds will increase as moisture levels rise ahead of our next storm system arriving this weekend.

RAIN RETURNS: A cold front will bring a band of showers and thunderstorms into Alabama Saturday, but it still does not look like a severe weather threat due to limited amounts of instability, and the main dynamics remaining well to the north of Alabama. Saturday will be mainly cloudy day with occasional showers and storms, especially for the second half of the day, and highs in the 60s are expected. Rain amounts Saturday should be around 1/2 inch range.

MODEL MADNESS: Now on Sunday, if you look at the GFS, the front will push out of the state, and Sunday will be a day with a clearing sky, cooler and breezy, with highs in the the low 50s. However, the Euro, shows the front slowing down and lingering across the state on Sunday and Monday, meaning clouds and rain could linger across the area these two days, and for now, we will trend our forecast towards the Euro, but again, things will change in the forecast for this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be quiet with mostly sunny, cool days and fair cold nights. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s, while 30s are expected at night. Rain looks to return at some point over the second half of the week, but again there are major differences between the models on timing and threats, and it remains to be seen if we have a threat of strong storms or really significant rain.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday, Alabama will take on Arkansas in Fayetteville (11:00a CT kickoff)… the weather looks dry but cold. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures holding in the low to mid 40s during the game.

Then, Saturday evening, Auburn travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State (6:30p CT kickoff). While rain is likely during the day in East Mississippi, there is a good chance the rain will be over by game time. Temperatures will fall from near 55 at kickoff, into the 40s by the second half.

Have a great day, and please Mask Up Alabama!!!

Ryan