$100 Gift Card Giveaway in Selma Set for Friday

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A project to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and education — is giving away free money.

The Selma Center for Non-Violence, Truth and Reconciliation is giving away $100 gift cards to people this Friday.

Ainka Jackson is the executive director at the center.

“We will be giving out $15,000 dollars worth of gift cards to parents to hear their experience about virtual learning — about what they want to see happen with the education of their children in the Dallas County Public Schools and the Selma City Public Schools,” she said.

Jackson says to get one — people first have to take a free COVID test — then complete a short survey.

The giveaway will be held Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM. It’ll be in the parking lot across the street from the Selma Mall.

The Rural Health Medical Program will administer the COVID tests.

The Shusterman Family Foundation funded the project.