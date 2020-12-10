9-Week-Old Baby Injured in Montgomery Shooting, Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a Wednesday, December 9th shooting. Police charged Donnie Humphrey, 33, with Attempted Murder. The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Castlebrook Drive around 9:30 am.

Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a subject shot. According to court records, a 9-week old baby boy suffered gunshot wounds in the right foot and buttocks.

Humphrey identified as the subject was placed in Montgomery County jail with a $60,000 bond.