Gov. Ivey awards $1.9 million to aid elderly and disabled abuse victims

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.9 million to assist elderly and disabled adults who are victims of abuse.

The grant to the state Department of Human Resources will provide in-home or temporary placement for elderly and disabled victims who are subjected to abuse, neglect and exploitation.

“No one should ever be subject to abuse of any kind, and it is reprehensible that it should happen to someone who may not have the physical or mental capabilities to resist or be aware of those acts,” Gov. Ivey said. “This grant will assure elderly and disabled adults who are victims of physical and mental abuse are taken out of harm’s way and receive needed care.”

The grant will enable the department’s Adult Protective Services Division to provide several preventative options for victims who are suffering from abuse. The funds will help create safe surroundings for elderly and disabled adults either by providing in-home care and supervision to enable victims to remain in their homes after offenders have been removed or relocating the victims to nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Both measures are temporary until more permanent solutions are found.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Abuse of the elderly or disabled can take many forms from neglect to verbal or physical abuse and needs to be reported when it is suspected,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and the Alabama Department of Human Resources to provide solutions for these victims.”

