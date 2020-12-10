Montgomery Resident Charged with Armed Robbery in Millbrook

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, December 9, Millbrook police made an arrest in reference to a robbery investigation. Police arrested Archie Green, 19, of Montgomery for a November 10th robbery.

On November 10, Millbrook police responded to 145 Kelly Boulevard in reference to a robbery. The victim stated to police he had purchased a new Xbox from a Montgomery business and traveled to the Walmart in Millbrook.

At the Walmart, an unknown assailant approached him and robbed him of the Xbox and other property. The assailant also struck the victim with his firearm as he exited his vehicle.

Police charged Green with Robbery 1st Degree. He is in the Elmore County Jail on $60,000 bond.