by Alabama News Network Staff

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is currently in quarantine. This all according to Michael Sibley, Director of Communications for State Dept. of Education.

Dr. Mackey will still be participating in Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting remotely.

Dr. Mackey was exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Although he tested negative and does not have any symptoms he is quarantining out of an “abundance of caution.”