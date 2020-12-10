Sunny And Warmer Thursday, Clouds Increase Friday, Rain Saturday

by Ben Lang

Another day of fair weather on tap for central and south Alabama. Temperatures are cool early Thursday morning, in the mid to upper 30s in many locations. Locally dense fog appears possible through mid-morning, with visibility potentially falling to one-quarter mile at times. A dense fog advisory is in effect for Covington county until 8AM. After the fog clears, expect a nice warm-up courtesy of abundant sunshine and a southwest breeze. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s, touching 70° in some locations. With a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures fall into the low 40s.

Friday looks warm again, but clouds increase during the day. Expect highs near 70°, and a chance for a spotty showers during the afternoon. However, Friday looks mainly dry, with showers that do occur very light, brief, small, and isolated. Clouds increase further Friday night, with lows only falling into the low or mid 50s.

Rain looks likely Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. While afternoon temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s, looks like Saturday’s activity is mostly rain. There could be some rumbles of thunder, but severe weather isn’t expected. The front pushes through late Saturday and stalls to our south Sunday. Another system quickly arrives from the west late Sunday, and lift’s Saturday’s front back north as a warm front. Showers look fairly likely late Sunday through early Monday as system number two moves through. Sunday looks cooler with highs in the 60s.

Next week looks cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Monday through Thursday. Yet another decent chance for rain arrives late next Tuesday into early Wednesday. That system departs by late next Wednesday, with next Thursday looking dry for now. Certainly looking more active over the next seven days after a stretch of sunny weather this week.