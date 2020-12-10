Weekend Showers Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our very mild weather pattern continues into the upcoming weekend but there’s colder air ahead for early next week. In the mean time, we expect mostly clear skies with patchy fog developing overnight. Temps only fall into the lower to mid 40s for lows. Friday is setting up to be another nice day. Winds become more southerly bringing in some moisture that could lead to a sprinkle or two but most spots stay dry. Temps return to the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. A couple of disturbances move through the area over the weekend. We don’t see anything too strong or severe. Rainfall potential with both systems will be well under an inch. The first one comes through with mainly showers Saturday. The second one works through here Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Colder air moves in behind this system and daytime highs return to the 50s. Another system will clip us Wednesday into Thursday. We could see a few showers with its passage. Dry and colder conditions return for late that week.