West Montgomery County Revenue Office Closed Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Revenue Commissioner’s West Office is closed due to COVID-19-related issues.

The Montgomery County Commission says the office on Mobile Highway is temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution while the facility is being sanitized.

The office hopes to reopen on Monday.

In the meantime, the Montgomery County Commission says residents can use the other facilities throughout the county:

Downtown: 101 S. Lawrence Street, 36104

East: 5447 Atlanta Hwy, 36109

South: 3425 McGehee Road, 36111