Championship Parade Held for Undefeated Linden High Patriots

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A championship parade was held Thursday — for the 2020 1-A football state champion Linden High School Patriots. It’s the first football state championship in school history.

“I can’t even put it in words how to describe how proud and how happy I am for these kids and this community and these coaches,” said head coach Travis Lockett.

The Patriots went undefeated — with a perfect 15 – 0 record this season. They beat Pickens County — 32 to 8 — to win the 1-A state title last week.

“It feel great making history and being the first team to do it in Linden. It just feel good” said Senior WR Johnny Blackmon.

“Everybody tell us how proud they are of us. You know so it really means a lot. And they deserve it. The fans are great all year so. So, it’s very special to bring one back to them,” Senior QB Joshua Williams.

The parade wrapped up with a rally at Linden Athletic Field — where it was announced that Lockett — was named the 2020 1-A Coach of the Year.