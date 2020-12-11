Dense Friday Morning Fog; Increasing Afternoon Clouds

by Ben Lang

Dense fog is a problem across central and especially south Alabama Friday morning. A dense fog advisory continues until 9AM for most of our viewing area. That means visibility could fall below one-quarter mile at times within foggy areas. Outside of the fog, temperatures are on the chilly side, ranging from the mid 30s north to mid 40s south.

While fog clears late this morning, clouds increase a bit during the day. Expect a partly cloudy sky rather than a completely sunny one. There’s a chance for a few stray showers too. However, these will be brief, light, isolated, and small in nature if they occur at all. Temperatures could be quite warm this afternoon, peaking in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight looks mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Temperatures only fall into the 50s.

Saturday features a better chance for showers and perhaps a few storms as a cold front pushes into our area. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures warm to near 70° despite the clouds and rain. The front likely clears southeast of our area Saturday night, with temperatures cooling into the mid and upper 40s. The front may return north as a warm front Sunday as another weather system approaches from the west. Rain become likely again late Sunday into Monday as that system pushes through.

Rain could linger through Monday morning, but the afternoon looks drier, albeit mostly cloudy. Cooler air returns as system number two departs, with highs in the 50s Monday and lows in the low 30s. Most of Tuesday looks dry, but there’s another chance for rain late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. However, models depict this as a lower chance for rain than they did yesterday. Temperatures remain cooler, with highs in the 50s to near 60° and lows in the 30s each day. Next Thursday and Friday look dry but cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.