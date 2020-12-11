Electoral College Meeting Monday to Formally Elect Joe Biden as New President

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

FILE – In this April 11, 2019 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden takes part in a forum on the opioid epidemic, at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Biden has formally joined the crowded Democratic presidential contest, declaring the soul of the nation at stake if President Donald Trump wins re-election. In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, Biden focused on the 2017 deadly clash between white supremacists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, noting Trump said there were “very fine people” on both sides of the violent encounter. Biden will be in Philadelphia on Thursday headlining a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 

The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

The court’s order Friday was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

