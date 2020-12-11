Free COVID-19 Testing Held at Theo Ratliff Center in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Free COVID-19 tests were given to people in Demopolis at a drive-thru test site at the Theo Ratliff Center.

The Alabama Department of Public Health administered free COVID tests Friday — from 10 in the morning — to 2 in the afternoon. The Theo Ratliff Activity Center hosted the event.

“We’ve been real concerned as a community facility at the number of deaths and sickness from COVID-19 so we want to step in and make a difference,” said Director Edward Ward.

The U.S. Jones National Alumni Association also gave away free face masks and hand sanitizer at the event. Camillia Ratliff Eatman is a member of the organization.

“The Black Belt is so under-served. And of course you know that the Black Belt is majority of minority. We also have a lot of the underlying health conditions in the Black Belt. So, this is just a small thing that we can do yet monumental in the sense that the only thing we have to protect ourselves from this virus is a mask and social distance and washing your hands,” Eatman said.

Theresa Carey picked up masks and sanitizer for the 55 senior citizens she serves at the West Alabama Public Transportation Nutrition Center.

“It’s a blessing for them. A lot of them can’t get anything — but this will be a blessing for some of them,” Carey said.

The Ratliff Center also partnered with Wal-Mart — to giveaway household items — toys — and school supplies to the people who came out to the event.

Ward says the center will continue to host similar events — about twice a month.

For more information about the next COVID event — call the Theo Ratliff Activity Center at (334) 289-2200.